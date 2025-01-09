We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT - Free Report) standing at $129.27, reflecting a -1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.8%.
The upcoming earnings release of Vertiv Holdings Co. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.84, signifying a 50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.15 billion, indicating a 15.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% higher. At present, Vertiv Holdings Co. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Vertiv Holdings Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.07.
It's also important to note that VRT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.