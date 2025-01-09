We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Southern Copper (SCCO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The most recent trading session ended with Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) standing at $95.60, reflecting a +1.94% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
Shares of the miner have depreciated by 8.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.34% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.06, marking an 85.96% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.85 billion, indicating a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher within the past month. Right now, Southern Copper possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Southern Copper is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.36. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.11.
Meanwhile, SCCO's PEG ratio is currently 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.42.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.