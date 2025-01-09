We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) closed at $45.07, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.61% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.66% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.36, indicating a 22.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $340.83 million, up 4.15% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.94% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.16 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 240, this industry ranks in the bottom 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.