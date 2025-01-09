We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Upland Software (UPLD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) standing at $4.61, reflecting a +0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.
The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software's shares have seen a decrease of 13.56% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upland Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.24, marking a 71.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $68.06 million, indicating a 5.71% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Upland Software presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Upland Software is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.33.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.