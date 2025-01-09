Why Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Take-Two Interactive (
TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) closed at $183.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.
The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games's stock has dropped by 1.95% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.31%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.39 billion, indicating a 3.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +5.2%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Take-Two Interactive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Take-Two Interactive is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 72.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.13, so one might conclude that Take-Two Interactive is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that TTWO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.86.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 3, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Why Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) closed at $183.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.
The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games's stock has dropped by 1.95% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.31%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.39 billion, indicating a 3.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +5.2%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Take-Two Interactive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Take-Two Interactive is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 72.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.13, so one might conclude that Take-Two Interactive is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that TTWO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.86.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 3, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.