We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Paccar (PCAR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) closed at $108.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
The truck maker's shares have seen a decrease of 5.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 28, 2025. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.15%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.41 billion, indicating a 13.78% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Paccar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.11, which means Paccar is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
It's also important to note that PCAR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.69.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.