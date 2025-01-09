Camtek (CAMT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Camtek (
CAMT Quick Quote CAMT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $90.84, demonstrating a -0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 24.44% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.74, showcasing a 29.82% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.03 million, up 29.69% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Camtek. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Camtek is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Camtek is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.81, which means Camtek is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can additionally observe that CAMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
