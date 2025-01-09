We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.93, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
Shares of the poultry producer witnessed a loss of 7.05% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The upcoming earnings release of Pilgrim's Pride will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.13, indicating a 91.53% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pilgrim's Pride is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Pilgrim's Pride is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.
One should further note that PPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, finds itself in the top 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.