Badger Meter (BMI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $214.57, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.
The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's shares have seen a decrease of 9.73% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $198.92 million, indicating a 9.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% higher. Badger Meter is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Badger Meter has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.68 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.22 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Instruments - Control industry stood at 2.35 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.