We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest trading session, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD - Free Report) closed at $37.72, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 6.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.41, indicating a 920% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.82 billion, down 2.87% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $15.26 billion, representing changes of +1209.09% and -4.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.73.
It's also important to note that KD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.45.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.