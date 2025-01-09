We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hasbro (HAS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $57.11, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the toy maker had lost 12.62% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 5.26% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.03 billion, reflecting a 20.28% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.28% upward. Hasbro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Hasbro is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.
It's also important to note that HAS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
