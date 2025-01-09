We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $28.83, demonstrating a -1.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
The company's stock has dropped by 6.97% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 3.64% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $974.91 million, indicating a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% increase. Right now, VICI Properties Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.65. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.31.
Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 3.73 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 143, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
