Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The latest trading session saw Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) ending at $6.83, denoting a -1.87% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
The company's stock has dropped by 21.53% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The upcoming earnings release of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 61.54% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.86 million, down 21.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.35 for its industry.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
