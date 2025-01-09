Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) is an online marketing and cloud services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA - Free Report) is a pet products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Crane Company (CR - Free Report) is an engineered industrial products company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


