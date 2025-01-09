We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GTLS Wins Global Master Goods and Services Deal From ExxonMobil
Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) has secured a global master goods and services deal from Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) equipment, technology and services.
Based in Spring, TX, Exxon Mobil is involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and globally. The company functions through various segments, such as Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products and Specialty Products.
Per the deal, Chart Industries will provide cold boxes and its proprietary IPSMR process technology to Exxon Mobil. The two companies will create a single design and develop various versions to improve cost, schedule and quality for LNG projects worldwide. This partnership builds on GTLS’ prior work with Exxon Mobil on the Mozambique LNG project. It highlights their ongoing collaboration to enhance LNG production capabilities in many regions.
GTLS’ Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Chart Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is likely to benefit from solid demand for its equipment and technology from LNG, hydrogen, data center and carbon capture markets. However, rising costs and expenses remain concerning.
Shares of the company have gained 56.3% in the past year compared with the industry‘s 11.1% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTLS’ 2024 earnings has remained stable at $8.91 per share over the past 30 days.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.4%.
Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GTES delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.8%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gates Industrial’s 2024 earnings has remained unchanged.