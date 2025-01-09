See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
GMO Quality VI(GQLOX - Free Report) : 0.41% expense ratio and 0.39% management fee. GQLOX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 15.77% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henderson Contrarian I(JCONX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JCONX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 13.45%, expense ratio of 0.62% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Vanguard Strategic Small Cap Equity(VSTCX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSTCX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. VSTCX has an expense ratio of 0.26%, management fee of 0.25%, and annual returns of 14.49% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.