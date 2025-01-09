See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS IA(HIADX - Free Report) has a 0.66% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. HIADX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.53% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income I(OSPMX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.95%. OSPMX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. This fund has managed to produce a robust 18.94% over the last five years.
TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Institutional(TISEX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TISEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. TISEX has an expense ratio of 0.41%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 12.91% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.