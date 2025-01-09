We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enovix Wraps Up Site Acceptance Testing for HVM Line at Fab2
Enovix Corporation (ENVX - Free Report) recently announced the successful completion of Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) for its High Volume Manufacturing (HVM) line at Fab2 in Malayasia. This milestone, accomplished in late December, is a significant step toward Fab2's mass production commencement in 2025, supporting the company's objective to fulfill the rising global demand for high energy density battery solutions.
SAT confirms the readiness of manufacturing equipment through extensive testing. It follows the Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) milestone, which was achieved in 2024 and represents the final stage before commercial-scale manufacturing begins. FAT and SAT together ensure that Fab2 is fully able to make high-performance silicon batteries in large quantities, satisfying Enovix's global customers’ stringent demands.
Enovix's completion of SAT is a major accomplishment since it shows that it can effectively commercialize its patented manufacturing process. With batteries previously manufactured during the company's testing phases and sent to customers as early samples, the company is now solely focused on converting to full-scale production. The company's advanced technology is attracting a lot of interest from customers, and Fab2 will help it meet demands for large-scale production while upholding the highest standards of quality. This achievement demonstrates the company's ambition of empowering the next generation of devices with battery solutions that redefine performance and durability.
In the past year, shares of ENVX have gained 5.9% against the industry’s 70.4% rise.
