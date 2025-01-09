GSAT, Peiker Partner to Boost Satellite-Based Automotive Communication

Globalstar, Inc. ( GSAT Quick Quote GSAT - Free Report) and Peiker Holding GmbH recently joined forces to secure the future of vehicle communication and safety. The initiative combines Globalstar’s expertise in satellite-based communication with Peiker’s specialization in automotive telematics and emergency services to unveil a robust solution that augments safety and connectivity for the automotive sector. Known for its pioneering efforts in developing emergency call (eCall) systems, Peiker's Polestar telematics system provides the framework for modern emergency call services. This system, based on mobile phone technology and GPS, allows vehicles to track their locations and communicate smoothly during emergencies. Globalstar has been known for providing lifesaving emergency solutions for 20 years. With its cutting-edge SPOT satellite messengers, Globalstar recently celebrated 10,000 rescues worldwide. The company’s expertise extends to offering satellite-powered IoT solutions to connect devices directly, even in remote setups. The partnership is likely to empower automakers with innovative solutions that enhance safety, connectivity and reliability on the road. Furthermore, the partnership aims to establish a solid foothold in the European automotive market. Peiker will act as a link between Globalstar and the European market, facilitating the introduction and distribution of satellite-based services. It will also support Globalstar in implementing its technologies for the automotive sector. In addition, Peiker will contribute its product development resources to enhance the performance of Globalstar technologies, ensuring seamless integration with modern vehicles.
By combining their expertise, the two companies aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that cater to the specific needs of European automotive manufacturers and consumers. As automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to explore innovative solutions for connected vehicles, the integration of satellite-based communication is poised to play a critical role in modernizing the transportation industry.
GSAT’s Satellite Innovations Power its Growth Targets
Globalstar continues to leverage its differentiated portfolio of products and services to drive long-term growth prospects. It boasts a global presence across various categories, from government and wholesale consumer partnerships to retail consumers to IoT, XCOM RAN and Band n53.
At the Investor Day event held in December 2024, the company committed to advancing its terrestrial wireless (XCOM RAN + Band n53) and mobile satellite services to penetrate emerging market opportunities in the consumer and commercial IoT segments. GSAT reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of $245-250 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 54%. For 2025, revenues are expected to be in the band of $260-285 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 50%. These projections are fueled by strategic investments in terrestrial networks and long-term growth initiatives. Going forward, Globalstar anticipates its revenues to more than double, exceeding $495 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins surpassing 54%. Additional upside potential lies in the expansion of the terrestrial spectrum and XCOM RAN. GSAT’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 55.9% in the past six months compared with the
industry's growth of 26.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Image: Bigstock
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
