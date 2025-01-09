We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Lease Announces Encouraging Activity Update for Q4 2024
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) provided an update on its aircraft investments, sales and significant financing activities occurring in the fourth quarter of 2024.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Air Lease’s fleet included 489 owned aircraft and 60 managed aircraft. By the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, AL had commitments to purchase 269 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for delivery through 2029.
The company had already delivered 18 new aircraft from its order book, which comprises eight Airbus A220s, three Airbus A321neos, two Airbus A330-900neos, two Boeing 737-8s and three Boeing 787-10s. It also sold 14 aircraft to third-party buyers.
Total aircraft investments in the fourth quarter of 2024 were almost $1.3 billion.
We would like to remind investors that steady growth in fleet and an increase in sales activity has been driving Air Lease’s top-line growth.
Given the aforementioned encouraging fleet numbers for the fourth quarter of 2024, we look forward to AL’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report, which is scheduled to be released on Feb. 13, after market close.
AL’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Currently, Air Lease carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Shares of Air Lease have gained 16.6% over the past year against the 7.6% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
