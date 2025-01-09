Back to top

Image: Bigstock

RCI Hospitality Provides Q1 Business Update, Shares Down

Read MoreHide Full Article

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK - Free Report) provided an update on its business for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company expects to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results by Feb. 10, 2025. Following the news, its shares declined 1.3% yesterday.

Details of RICK’s Revenues

During the fiscal first quarter, RICK reported total sales of $70.9 million, indicating a decline of 3.3% year over year.  Same-Store sales rose 2.3% year over year.
Sales from Nightclubs was $61.3 million, rising 1.2% year over year. Total sales were impacted by a rise in same-store sales, the addition of three new and reformatted clubs in Texas and the impact of losing a club due to a fire in July 2024.

Bombshells reported sales of $9.6 million in the latest quarter, marking a year-over-year decline of 24.7%. Total sales were influenced by the divestiture and closure of five locations during fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 and first-quarter fiscal 2025, a decline in same-store sales and a full quarter of operations from the Stafford, TX location, which opened in mid-November 2023. However, same-store sales experienced a significant decline of 7.5%.

Shares of the company have lost 46.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 9.9% growth.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RICK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RCI Hospitality currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

The stock has surged 18% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIND’s 2025 earnings indicates growth of 93.1% from the year-ago levels.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 46.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 82.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) - free report >>

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary