RCI Hospitality Provides Q1 Business Update, Shares Down
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK - Free Report) provided an update on its business for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company expects to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results by Feb. 10, 2025. Following the news, its shares declined 1.3% yesterday.
Details of RICK’s Revenues
During the fiscal first quarter, RICK reported total sales of $70.9 million, indicating a decline of 3.3% year over year. Same-Store sales rose 2.3% year over year.
Sales from Nightclubs was $61.3 million, rising 1.2% year over year. Total sales were impacted by a rise in same-store sales, the addition of three new and reformatted clubs in Texas and the impact of losing a club due to a fire in July 2024.
Bombshells reported sales of $9.6 million in the latest quarter, marking a year-over-year decline of 24.7%. Total sales were influenced by the divestiture and closure of five locations during fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 and first-quarter fiscal 2025, a decline in same-store sales and a full quarter of operations from the Stafford, TX location, which opened in mid-November 2023. However, same-store sales experienced a significant decline of 7.5%.
Shares of the company have lost 46.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 9.9% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
RICK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
RCI Hospitality currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
