WSM's Pottery Barn Partners With Kravet for Exclusive Collection

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s ( WSM Quick Quote WSM - Free Report) portfolio brand, Pottery Barn, has partnered with Kravet, a renowned home furnishings company, to create an exclusive collection. This collaboration offers Kravet’s signature prints and patterns, previously reserved for the design trade, to a wider audience. The collection includes a selection of tabletop items, bedding, pillows, wall and window coverings and decorative accessories. Inside the Collaboration of WSM
Founded in 1918, Kravet has been a family-operated business for more than five generations. The company’s textile archive holds more than 60,000 pieces, some dating back over 2,000 years. The collaboration enabled Pottery Barn to leverage its expertise in quality and craftsmanship to reimagine Kravet’s prints into new product categories, bringing pieces inspired by Kravet’s archives to a broader market.
The partnership involved both design teams working closely to select and reimagine prints from the archive. These prints were recolored and reimagined to develop new fabrications, applications and products. The result is a collection that combines Kravet’s textile expertise with Pottery Barn’s signature style, including designs like Garden Floral, Arboretum and Ikat. Several pieces also feature designer details such as French knots and embroidery. These designs can be found throughout the collection, bringing an interior designer touch to Pottery Barn’s offerings. Product Portfolio Enhancement Bodes Well for WSM
Williams-Sonoma leverages the market demand patterns for its brand portfolio, which serves a wide range of categories, aesthetics and life stages, and helps to stimulate the company’s growth prospects despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.
The company’s focus on collaborations and new product innovations bodes well in terms of reaching out to new and diversified audiences along with the retention of existing customers. Recent collaborations include West Elm partnering with fashion tastemaker and children's book author, Eva Chen, and launching a Halloween capsule collection with Christina Ricci. Williams-Sonoma brand’s partnering with Stanley Tucci for the Green Pan collection, Chef Jean-Georges, Thanksgiving partnership with Ina Garten and lastly with the artist and designer Josh Young are included. These exclusive collaborations, along with new store additions, are aiding the company in diversifying its product offerings and increasing market reach, thus positioning WSM well through 2025 and beyond. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer have surged 96.5% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks
Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 10% growth. The company is benefiting from its e-commerce business, B2B initiative and expansion plans. WSM’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here CMG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The stock has surged 29% in the past year. The consensus estimate for CMG’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 12.8% and 17.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank #2. EAT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. The stock has surged 237.7% in the past year. The consensus estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.3% and 44.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Shake Shack Inc. ( SHAK Quick Quote SHAK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. SHAK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has gained 93.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHAK’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 14.7% and 42%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
