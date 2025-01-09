GE Aerospace Clinches Deal to Supply T700 Engines in Poland

GE Aerospace ( GE Quick Quote GE - Free Report) recently secured a contract from the Polish Armed Forces to deliver 210 T700 engines for the latter’s 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters. GE’s T700 turboshaft engine is a well-known and proven platform for its performance and reliability in both military and civilian applications. It features an advanced, powerful and fully modular design and equips the U.S. Army’s two flagship helicopters, the Black Hawk and the Apache. The company’s T700/CT7 family of turboshaft and turboprop engines has a robust customer base that spans more than 50 countries. The latest order is a testimony to the long-standing collaboration between GE Aerospace and the Polish Armed Forces, which currently has a strong GE-powered fleet. The fleet comprises GE’s T700-powered Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawks, F404-equiped FA-50 fighter jets, and CT7-powered Leonardo AW149 and AW101 helicopters. This engine order is based on a cooperative deal signed between GE Aerospace and the Polish Ministry of National Defense in August 2024. Per the deal, Military Aviation Works in Deblin (WZL-1) will be responsible for offering the licensed MRO support services for the T700 engines on Apache and Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk as well as on CT7 engines on Leonardo AW149 and AW101 helicopters. The Military University of Technology in Warsaw will provide training services for the T700/CT7 engine to Polish technicians, military staff and WZL-1 personnel. The engines will be developed and supplied per an agreement with the U.S. Army through the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales process. In June 2024, GE Aerospace received an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Army for the continued manufacturing of up to 950 T700 engines. This will support the requirements of the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales programs through 2029. GE’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
GE Aerospace Clinches Deal to Supply T700 Engines in Poland
GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) recently secured a contract from the Polish Armed Forces to deliver 210 T700 engines for the latter’s 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters.
GE’s T700 turboshaft engine is a well-known and proven platform for its performance and reliability in both military and civilian applications. It features an advanced, powerful and fully modular design and equips the U.S. Army’s two flagship helicopters, the Black Hawk and the Apache. The company’s T700/CT7 family of turboshaft and turboprop engines has a robust customer base that spans more than 50 countries.
The latest order is a testimony to the long-standing collaboration between GE Aerospace and the Polish Armed Forces, which currently has a strong GE-powered fleet. The fleet comprises GE’s T700-powered Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawks, F404-equiped FA-50 fighter jets, and CT7-powered Leonardo AW149 and AW101 helicopters.
This engine order is based on a cooperative deal signed between GE Aerospace and the Polish Ministry of National Defense in August 2024. Per the deal, Military Aviation Works in Deblin (WZL-1) will be responsible for offering the licensed MRO support services for the T700 engines on Apache and Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk as well as on CT7 engines on Leonardo AW149 and AW101 helicopters. The Military University of Technology in Warsaw will provide training services for the T700/CT7 engine to Polish technicians, military staff and WZL-1 personnel.
The engines will be developed and supplied per an agreement with the U.S. Army through the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales process. In June 2024, GE Aerospace received an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Army for the continued manufacturing of up to 950 T700 engines. This will support the requirements of the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales programs through 2029.
GE’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). GE Aerospace has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions in the defense market continue to take a toll on its operations. However, it has been gaining from solid demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies.
In the past three months, the company’s shares have lost 8.1% against the industry’s 4.8% growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE’s 2025 earnings has inched down 0.4% in the past 30 days.
