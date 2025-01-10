We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) standing at $40.81, reflecting a +0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
The company's stock has climbed by 7.85% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Robinhood Markets, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating an 833.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $822.17 million, up 74.56% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.07% upward. Robinhood Markets, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.57. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.64 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that HOOD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.