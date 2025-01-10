Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (
LOW Quick Quote LOW - Free Report) closed at $246.89, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 7.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lowe's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.81, signifying a 2.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $18.22 billion, reflecting a 2.07% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.88 per share and revenue of $83.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10% and -3.54%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Lowe's boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Lowe's is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.79. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.01.
We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) closed at $246.89, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 7.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lowe's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.81, signifying a 2.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $18.22 billion, reflecting a 2.07% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.88 per share and revenue of $83.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10% and -3.54%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Lowe's boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Lowe's is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.79. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.01.
We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.