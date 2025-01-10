We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) ending at $32.44, denoting a +1.6% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
The provider of midstream energy services's stock has climbed by 0.12% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Enterprise Products Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 2.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.43 billion, reflecting a 1.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.48.
Meanwhile, EPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry stood at 1.46 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.