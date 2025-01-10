We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gold Fields (GFI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) closed at $14.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
Shares of the gold miner witnessed a loss of 3.43% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 9.84% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold Fields in its upcoming release.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.86 per share and a revenue of $6.68 billion, signifying shifts of +100% and +48.43%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gold Fields. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Gold Fields is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gold Fields has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.75 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.44 of its industry.
We can also see that GFI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.5.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.