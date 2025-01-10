Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Read MoreHide Full Article

The most recent trading session ended with SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) standing at $102.22, reflecting a -0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.58% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 31.91% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.6 billion, indicating a 16.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, SharkNinja, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.65 for its industry.

Meanwhile, SN's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers