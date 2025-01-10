We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clear Secure (YOU) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) standing at $27.16, reflecting a +0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
The airport security company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.39% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.28, showcasing a 64.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $203.45 million, up 19% from the prior-year quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Clear Secure boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Clear Secure is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.27. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.07 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.