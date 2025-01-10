We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) ending at $101.62, denoting a -0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 0.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 11.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.7%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.89, signifying a 21.25% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.64 billion, down 4.36% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.33% decrease. ConocoPhillips presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, ConocoPhillips currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.71. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.28.
We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.66 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.