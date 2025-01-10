We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The latest trading session saw Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) ending at $190.89, denoting a -0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 21, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.81, showcasing a 19.08% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.16% higher. As of now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.64.
We can additionally observe that IBKR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.