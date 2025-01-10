We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
B2Gold (BTG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) closed at $2.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner witnessed a loss of 7.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 9.84% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of B2Gold in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 14.29% increase from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% lower. At present, B2Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, B2Gold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.44.
Investors should also note that BTG has a PEG ratio of 0.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BTG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.