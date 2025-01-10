We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hamilton Insurance (HG) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) reached $18.86, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services witnessed a loss of 1.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 33.91% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $571.22 million, reflecting a 15.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.6% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Hamilton Insurance holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.46.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.