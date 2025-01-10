Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 10, 2025

  • Edison International’s ((EIX - Free Report) ) shares plunged 10.2% following devastating wildfires in Los Angles destroying homes and infrastructure in that region.
  • Shares of Constellation Energy Corp. ((CEG - Free Report) ) tumbled 4.6% following news that the company is in advanced stage to enter a $30 billion deal to acquire Calpine Corp.
  • eBay Inc.’s ((EBAY - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.9% after the company said Meta Platforms Inc. ((META - Free Report) ) is testing a technology through which buyers from Facebook will be redirected to eBay to complete transactions.
  • Shares of Maplebear Inc. ((CART - Free Report) ) surged 4.5% as it set to replace Enovis Corp. ((ENOV - Free Report) ) in the S&P 400 index effective before the opening bell on Jan. 14.

