New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

agilon health, inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a healthcare service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.8% downward over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) is a multi-brand specialty retailer company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC - Free Report) is an energy infrastructure company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

