Autodesk Shares Surge 19% in 6 Months: Here's Why the Stock is a Buy
Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) shares have surged 19.1% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 3.7% and the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 1.1%.
ADSK has also outperformed industry peers like Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) , Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) and Simulations Plus (SLP - Free Report) , which have lost 3.7%, 24.8% and 31.7%, respectively, over the same time frame.
ADSK shares are riding on strong market expansion, robust AI-driven innovations and improving customer satisfaction.
Innovation and Market Expansion Aid ADSK’s Prospects
ADSK is using its expertise in granular data in the cloud, data models and API connectivity to strengthen its ecosystem and expand market opportunities. It is heavily investing in AI capabilities like automation and data modeling to strengthen its market position.
ADSK is tapping into long-term growth markets like construction, manufacturing and media & entertainment industries with its product categories like AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction), AutoCAD and Fusion 360.
To enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, Autodesk has transitioned from subscription-based models to consumption and a self-service approach. Its direct billing initiatives optimize sales processes while also fostering stronger customer relationships.
ADSK 2025 & 2026 Earnings Estimates Trend Steady
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s fiscal 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $8.31 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, and indicating 9.34% growth on a year-over-year basis.
The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $6.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.35%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $9.28 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, and indicating year-over-year growth of 11.64%.
The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $6.91 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.90%.
ADSK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.65%.
What Makes ADSK Stock a Buy?
ADSK’s strategic investments in AI innovation, market expansion and operational efficiency, along with strong growth prospects, make the stock a compelling buy.
ADSK currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which suggests that it may be wise for investors to start accumulating the stock now.