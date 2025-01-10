See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Wells Fargo Precious Metals Admiral(EKWDX - Free Report) : 1.12% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like EKWDX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With annual returns of 9.72% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Fidelity Focused Stock Fund(FTQGX - Free Report) : 0.61% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. FTQGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FTQGX, with annual returns of 18.91% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Nuveen NWQ Small/Mid Cap Value Fund I(NSMRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.06%. Management fee: 0.76%. Five year annual return: 14.15%. NSMRX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.