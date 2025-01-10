Restaurant Brands Drives Growth With Firehouse Subs in Brazil

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ( QSR Quick Quote QSR - Free Report) is charting ambitious growth for its Firehouse Subs brand as the company prepares to enter the market of Brazil. Building on its recent international expansion, Firehouse Subs plans to open more than 500 restaurants across Brazil within the next decade, with the first set to debut in 2025. This move also marks the brand’s maiden venture into South America. The expansion in Brazil is part of a joint venture led by Restaurant Brands in partnership with Iuri Miranda. The partnership will leverage Restaurant Brands’ robust digital expertise and Miranda’s deep understanding of Brazil’s QSR market to gain traction in the growing sandwich category. Restaurant Brands’ president Thiago Santelmo highlighted the significance of Brazil as a key growth market. Santelmo emphasized that Firehouse Subs has immense potential for global expansion with ambitious plans extending beyond Brazil. Meanwhile, Iuri Miranda, now partner and CEO of Firehouse Subs Brazil, expressed optimism about the opportunities the launch will create, including thousands of jobs and an elevated dining experience for consumers of the country. The venture follows Firehouse Subs’ successful international launches in Switzerland, Mexico, the UAE and Albania. With more than 1,300 locations globally, the brand continues to expand footprint, driven by its unique value proposition. For investors, Restaurant Brands’ strategic growth initiatives signal its commitment to unlocking value through international diversification. The Brazil expansion is poised to strengthen Restaurant Brands’ portfolio and reinforce Firehouse Subs’ reputation as a leading sandwich brand. Restaurant Brands Stock Price Performance
Shares of Restaurant Brands have declined 20% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 5.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
High costs and general softening in the consumer environment are concerns. It is cautious about foreign exchange volatility and Middle East conflicts.
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Key Picks Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here CMG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The stock has surged 27.2% in the past year. The consensus estimate for CMG’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 12.9% and 18.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. EAT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. The stock has surged 254.2% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.3% and 44.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Shake Shack Inc. ( SHAK Quick Quote SHAK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. SHAK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has gained 97% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHAK’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 14.9% and 43.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Image: Bigstock
Restaurant Brands Drives Growth With Firehouse Subs in Brazil
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR - Free Report) is charting ambitious growth for its Firehouse Subs brand as the company prepares to enter the market of Brazil. Building on its recent international expansion, Firehouse Subs plans to open more than 500 restaurants across Brazil within the next decade, with the first set to debut in 2025. This move also marks the brand’s maiden venture into South America.
The expansion in Brazil is part of a joint venture led by Restaurant Brands in partnership with Iuri Miranda. The partnership will leverage Restaurant Brands’ robust digital expertise and Miranda’s deep understanding of Brazil’s QSR market to gain traction in the growing sandwich category.
Restaurant Brands’ president Thiago Santelmo highlighted the significance of Brazil as a key growth market. Santelmo emphasized that Firehouse Subs has immense potential for global expansion with ambitious plans extending beyond Brazil. Meanwhile, Iuri Miranda, now partner and CEO of Firehouse Subs Brazil, expressed optimism about the opportunities the launch will create, including thousands of jobs and an elevated dining experience for consumers of the country.
The venture follows Firehouse Subs’ successful international launches in Switzerland, Mexico, the UAE and Albania. With more than 1,300 locations globally, the brand continues to expand footprint, driven by its unique value proposition.
For investors, Restaurant Brands’ strategic growth initiatives signal its commitment to unlocking value through international diversification. The Brazil expansion is poised to strengthen Restaurant Brands’ portfolio and reinforce Firehouse Subs’ reputation as a leading sandwich brand.
Restaurant Brands Stock Price Performance
Shares of Restaurant Brands have declined 20% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 5.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
High costs and general softening in the consumer environment are concerns. It is cautious about foreign exchange volatility and Middle East conflicts.
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Key Picks
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
CMG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The stock has surged 27.2% in the past year. The consensus estimate for CMG’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 12.9% and 18.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. EAT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. The stock has surged 254.2% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.3% and 44.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. SHAK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has gained 97% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHAK’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 14.9% and 43.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.