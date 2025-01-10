UniFirst Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

UniFirst Corporation ( UNF Quick Quote UNF - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Nov. 30, 2024) adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, the company’s earnings were $2.31 per share, up 2.2% year over year. UniFirst’s total revenues of $605 million came in line with the consensus estimate. The top line increased 1.9% year over year. UNF’s shares jumped 4.8% on the last trading day to eventually close the trading session at $214.48. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar . Segmental Discussion
Revenues from the Core Laundry Operations segment increased 1.7% year over year to $532.7 million. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $532 million. The segment’s organic revenues increased 1.7%. Operating margin increased 10 basis points year over year to 8.1%.
Revenues from the Specialty Garments segment increased 2.9% year over year to $45.9 million, driven by growth in the European and North American nuclear operations. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $44 million. Operating margin decreased 60 basis points from the year-ago figure to 26.5%. Revenues from the First Aid segment rose 5.4% year over year to $26.2 million. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $28.8 million. The segment’s EBITDA margin increased 600 basis points year over year to 4.8%. Margin Profile
UniFirst’s cost of sales decreased 0.7% year over year to $381.1 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 8.7% to $133.5 million. Depreciation and amortization totaled $34.8 million, up 3.2% year over year.
UNF recorded an operating income of $55.5 million, up 4.5% year over year. Operating margin increased to 9.2% from 9% in the year-ago quarter. UNF’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
At the end of the fiscal first quarter, UniFirst had cash and cash equivalents of $166.2 million compared with $161.6 million at the end of fiscal 2024. The company had no long-term debt outstanding while exiting the reported quarter.
In the first three months of fiscal 2025, UNF generated net cash of $58.1 million from operating activities compared with $27.3 million in the year-ago period. In the same period, the company rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $5.9 million, up 5.8% year over year. Also, it bought back shares worth $6.4 million. Major Development
On Jan. 7, 2025, UNF announced that the company’s board of directors has rejected
Cintas Corporation’s ( CTAS Quick Quote CTAS - Free Report) offer to acquire the company for $275 per share. It is worth noting that Cintas’ offer was made in November and December 2024. The board, after consulting with independent advisors, concluded that the offer was not in the best interests of UniFirst and its shareholders considering growth potential and shareholder feedback. Fiscal 2025 Outlook
Management expects revenues to be in the range of $2.425-$2.440 billion. UNF anticipates earnings per share to be in the band of $6.79-$7.19 for the fiscal year.
UNF’s Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Graham Corporation ( GHM Quick Quote GHM - Free Report) delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham's fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.4%. Gates Industrial Corporation plc ( GTES Quick Quote GTES - Free Report) delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gates Industrial's 2024 earnings has remained unchanged.
