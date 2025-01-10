We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celanese and Cloverdale Paint Partner for Sustainable Paint Solutions
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) has entered into a partnership with Cloverdale Paint to leverage the carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology to provide the latter with new-to-market sustainable paint solutions. This collaboration is focused on sustainability and innovation.
Through CCU, Celanese has commercialized an approach to convert waste emissions into renewable feedstocks. It is expected that more than 1 million pounds of CO2 emissions per year will be utilized in products made by Cloverdale Paint through this partnership. The CCU technology takes the industrial CO2 emissions and instead of emitting it into the atmosphere, hydrogen is applied to the captured CO2 to create methanol building blocks. These blocks are further used in making vinyl acetate-based emulsions used as raw material in the manufacturing of paints.
The process will reduce the use of fossil fuels, promote a circular economy and reduce carbon emissions. Accurate tracking of CCU and fossil-fuel-based feedstocks is ensured through mass balance accounting.
This initiative is part of Cloverdale Paint’s Green Guarantee program to ensure its commitment to a greener economy and environmental accountability. It will also help Celanese harness the power of CCU.
CE stock has plunged 56.4% in the past year compared with 19.7% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
