Insights Into H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from H. B. Fuller (FUL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, indicating a decline of 30.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $916.43 million, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 7.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain H. B. Fuller metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' to come in at $395.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives' will likely reach $136.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives' stands at $380.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives' will reach $74.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $74.02 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives' at $18.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.93 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' will reach $67.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, H. B. Fuller shares have recorded returns of -14.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FUL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.