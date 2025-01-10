Insights Into The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (
BK Quick Quote BK - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share, indicating an increase of 21.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.65 billion, representing an increase of 7.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain The Bank of New York Mellon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Market and Wealth Services- Total revenue' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total fee and other revenue' will reach $1.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Securities Services- Net interest income' should arrive at $611.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total revenue' will reach $2.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Investment and Wealth Management- Total revenue' to come in at $855.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Market and Wealth Services- Total fee and other revenue' at $1.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' will likely reach $356.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $344.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should come in at 7.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' reaching 14.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Total' of $2,154.85 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,970 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' stands at 14.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Nonperforming Assets' to reach $285.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $237 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Bank of New York Mellon here>>> Over the past month, shares of The Bank of New York Mellon have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Currently, BK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
