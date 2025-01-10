Unlocking Q4 Potential of Citigroup (C): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup (
C Quick Quote C - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 47.6%. Revenues are expected to be $19.55 billion, up 12.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Citigroup metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 68.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $2,282.52 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,230.30 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total non-accrual loans' will reach $3.44 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.20 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Leverage Ratio' at 7.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.8% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer non-accrual loans- Total' reaching $1.72 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.32 billion.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 15.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Corporate non-accrual loans- Total' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.88 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $6.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $13.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.82 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Citigroup here>>> Shares of Citigroup have experienced a change of +2.6% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), C is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
