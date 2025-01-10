BlackRock Finance (BLK) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock Finance (
BLK Quick Quote BLK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $11.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.6 billion, up 20.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BlackRock Finance metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees' at $383.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Advisory and other revenue' will reach $54.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +66.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' should arrive at $4.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Distribution fees' to come in at $337.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net inflows' should come in at $157.83 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.65 billion.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management' reaching $66.00 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.95 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Cash management' of $890.25 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $764.84 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Assets Under Management' will likely reach $11,860.03 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10,009 billion.
Analysts predict that the 'Net inflows - Client Type - ETFs' will reach $71.64 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $87.72 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Long-term' to reach $10,982.78 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9,244.16 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net inflows - Product Type - Long-term' will reach $85.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $62.7 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - ETFs' stands at $4,320.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,499.3 billion in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for BlackRock Finance here>>> Shares of BlackRock Finance have experienced a change of -6.9% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
View all Key Company Metrics for BlackRock Finance here>>>
Shares of BlackRock Finance have experienced a change of -6.9% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>