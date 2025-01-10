SAP Launches RISE With SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server Offering

SAP SE ( SAP Quick Quote SAP - Free Report) has announced the forthcoming release of “RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server.” This new hyperscaler solution offers IBM Power customers a streamlined and efficient pathway to accelerate their enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation journey. Designed for businesses transitioning to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the solution aids in the seamless transition to cloud as well as enhanced cloud-based ERP modernization, including artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business processes. RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server" will be available in the second quarter of 2025, featuring a customized investment program from IBM.
RISE with SAP delivers “outcome-driven services,” cloud ERP capabilities and robust platforms to help businesses rethink their operating models. RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server is designed to minimize risks and significantly accelerate SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration from IBM Power Systems on-premises to the cloud, achieving completion within just 90 days.
The IBM Power Virtual Server is a cloud-based extension of the IBM Power server platform renowned for mission-critical on-premises ERP operations, which enables customers to transition their SAP ERP systems to the cloud swiftly. This transformation enhances business agility and modernizes processes.
IBM's extensive expertise in SAP S/4HANA Cloud modernization and managed services was demonstrated in one of the largest and most complex SAP S/4HANA Cloud modernization projects to date. According to SAP, IBM successfully migrated its global quote-to-cash and record-to-report processes to RISE with SAP on the IBM Power Virtual Server. This project impacted more than 150,000 users across 175 countries and was completed within 18 months.
The transformation resulted in a 30% reduction in infrastructure costs and operational expenses by optimizing the server and data footprint while enhancing process automation based on IBM results from worldwide migration to SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP. IBM Consulting managed the entire transformation, leveraging its technical services, implementation expertise and application management capabilities to ensure a secure and seamless transition.
Customers can accelerate their transformation to SAP S/4HANA Cloud by working with IBM Consulting or any SAP partner. IBM is also working with global systems integrators and service providers to design, implement and migrate RISE with SAP projects efficiently, providing greater flexibility to customers.
This announcement represents a significant milestone in SAP's enduring partnership with IBM, providing customers with a well-defined pathway to the cloud that ensures faster time-to-value, greater flexibility and ongoing innovation.
Rise With SAP Mainstay of SAP’s Cloud Business
SAP is gaining strength across its cloud business, especially with rising demand for the Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Its cloud revenues rose 25% year over year to €4.35 billion, driven by momentum in the Cloud ERP Suite sales. Amid a volatile macro, it is making significant strides in Business AI initiatives, with innovations like SAP Knowledge Graph. Synergies from WalkMe’s acquisition and ongoing restructuring efforts is a tailwind. SAP's strong operating profit and free cash flow in the last reported quarter position it well for growth. Witnessing the momentum, the company updated the 2024 outlook. It now expects cloud and software sales in the €29.5-€29.8 billion band, up from the prior view of €29.0-29.5 billion.
However, softness in the Software license and support business segment remains a concern. In the third quarter, Software licenses and support revenues totaled €3.08 billion, which decreased 4% (down 3% at cc) year over year. Software license revenues of €0.28 billion declined 15% (down 14% at cc).
SAP’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have soared 25.7% in the past six months compared with the industry's decline of 1.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
SAP Launches RISE With SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server Offering
