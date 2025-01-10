Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Constellation Brands (STZ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended November 2024, Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.46 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.25, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.34, the EPS surprise was -2.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Constellation Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consolidated Comparable Net Sales: 0% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Wine and Spirits: $431.40 million compared to the $478.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Beer: $2.03 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Operating Income- Wine and Spirits: $95.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $105.35 million.
  • Operating Income- Beer: $769.90 million versus $811.75 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate Operations and Other: -$62.90 million versus -$67.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Constellation Brands here>>>

Shares of Constellation Brands have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise