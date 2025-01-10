Delta Air Lines (
Delta (DAL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported $15.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +5.11%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Delta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Passenger Load Factor: 84% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85.2%.
- Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated: 60.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.53 billion.
- Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex: 13.72 cents compared to the 13.69 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted- Average fuel price per gallon: $2.34 versus $2.32 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Available seat miles - Consolidated: 72.04 billion versus 70.9 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Domestic: $9.19 billion compared to the $8.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
- Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Pacific: $661 million versus $598.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.
- Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Latin America: $987 million compared to the $986.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
- Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Atlantic: $1.97 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Passenger: $12.82 billion versus $12.60 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
- Operating Revenues- Cargo: $249 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $196.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%.
- Operating Revenues- Other net: $2.50 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.1% change.
Shares of Delta have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.