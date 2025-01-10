Back to top

Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2024, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) reported revenue of $210.95 million, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was -150.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tilray Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Cannabis business: $65.65 million versus $67.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Revenues- Wellness business: $14.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
  • Revenues- Beverage alcohol business: $63.08 million compared to the $68.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Distribution business: $67.61 million versus $68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
Shares of Tilray Brands have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

