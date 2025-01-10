Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended November 2024, TD SYNNEX (SNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.09, compared to $3.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.29 billion, representing a surprise of +3.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TD SYNNEX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Americas: $9.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
  • Revenue- Europe: $5.50 billion compared to the $5.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan: $1.10 billion compared to the $913.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for TD SYNNEX here>>>

Shares of TD SYNNEX have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise