SANA Stock Surges 152% in a Week on Upbeat Initial Diabetes Study Data

Sana Biotechnology skyrocketed 151.5% in the past week after the company announced positive initial results from a potentially groundbreaking type 1 diabetes (T1D) study of its experimental cell therapy, UP421.
Notably, in the investigator-sponsored, first-in-human study, UP421 was transplanted into a patient with T1D without the use of any immunosuppression. UP421, an allogeneic primary islet cell therapy, is being developed in partnership with Uppsala University Hospital, utilizing Sana’s proprietary hypoimmune (HIP) technology.
The study results were evaluated four weeks after intramuscular cell transplantation, which confirmed the survival and functionality of pancreatic beta cells in the first treated T1D patient. The results were supported by the presence of circulating C-peptide, a biomarker indicating insulin production by the transplanted beta cells.
C-peptide levels further increased during a mixed meal tolerance test, demonstrating insulin secretion in response to a meal. MRI scans showed a sustained signal at the transplant site over time, indicating graft survival. Importantly, no safety concerns were identified, and the HIP-modified islet cells successfully evaded immune responses.
In the past three months, Sana shares have gained 7.8% against the
industry's 10.9% decline.
Primary islet cell transplantation with immunosuppression, an established treatment for T1D, involves transferring allogeneic pancreatic islet cells from a deceased donor to a recipient to achieve normal blood glucose control and insulin independence. Traditionally, immunosuppression has been required to prevent rejection of the transplanted cells and the recurrence of autoimmune attacks. However, the use of immunosuppression weakens the immune system of human beings making them susceptible to a variety of diseases.
Sana’s HIP technology aims to eliminate the need for immunosuppression by preventing both allogeneic and autoimmune rejection. In the T1D study, UP421 cells were transplanted without immunosuppression, and their survival demonstrates their ability to evade immune detection from both sources. This is a monumental achievement for SANA as it can transform the treatment paradigm for T1D patients.
Currently, the study continues to evaluate the safety, persistence and function of transplanted cells in the treated T1D patient. The company plans to share longer follow-up data from the study in the future.
Sana’s clinical pipeline comprises two other candidates, SC291 and SC262, which are being developed in separate early-stage studies for a variety of autoimmune and oncology indications, respectively.
SANA's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Sana currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the sector are
Castle Biosciences, CytomX Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics. Currently, CSTL and CTMX sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while HALO carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
In the past 30 days, 2024 estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings per share have remained constant at 34 cents. During the same timeframe, loss per share estimates for 2025 have remained constant at $1.84. In three months, shares of Castle Biosciences have gained 4.5%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 172.72%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 5 cents. Estimates for 2025 loss per share have remained constant at 35 cents during the same timeframe. In three months, CytomX Therapeutics’ stock has lost 14.5%.
CTMX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 115.70%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ 2024 earnings per share have Improved from $4.05 to $4.07. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have increased from $4.80 to $4.82 during the same timeframe. In three months, Halozyme Therapeutics’ shares have gained 1.4%.
HALO’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 14.86%.
